Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork from 11pm tonight until noon tomorrow.

A spokesperson said that very windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of Munster overnight and during Thursday morning.

'Southerly winds veering west to northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h at times, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains where winds may temporarily exceed these thresholds.'

'Given the time of year with many trees in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts.'