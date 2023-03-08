Statkraft named best small Irish workplace

STATKRAFT Ireland, based at Cork Airport Business Park, has been named Ireland’s Best Small Workplace for 2023.

This is just the second year that the Cork-based company has participated in the Great Place to Work programme.

The ranking is based on direct feedback from employees as part of an extensive and anonymous workplace survey.

Statkraft, which has been operating in Ireland since 2018, is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

Kevin O’Donovan, managing director said the wellbeing of their workforce is a priority for them.

‘We make a conscious effort to ensure everyone has the support they need.

‘The team knows that we are working in an incredibly important sector, where we are committed to helping deliver affordable, green energy to homes, communities, and businesses.

‘This instils a great sense of responsibility and passion which drives the fundamental work we do here at Statkraft,’ he said.

The Great Place to Work Programme measures organisations through a combination of an employee survey and a cultural audit.

The company was ranked 12th in the same category last year.

The pillars of credibility, respect and fairness measure employees’ trust in management and the pillars of pride and camaraderie measure employees’ feelings about their jobs and colleagues. For more see greatplacetowork.ie