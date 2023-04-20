Stars of Oscar-winning short for film festival in Schull next month

THE Fastnet Film Festival, which will run from Wednesday May 24th to Sunday 28th in Schull, is delighted to announce the inclusion of the Oscar-winning short An Irish Goodbye.

The film will be screened on Friday May 26th at the Palace Cinema (or Schull Harbour Hotel, as it is normally known!).

The screening will be followed by a questions and answers session with the Oscar-winning writer/directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White, and actor James Martin. This will be moderated by award-winning director Lenny Abrahamson.

An Irish Goodbye is the second short film from Tom and Ross following the breakout success of their debut short, Roy, long-listed for Best British Short Film at the 75th Bafta Awards and winner of the Best International Film at Fastnet Film Festival last year.

An Irish Goodbye is set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland, where estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced into a painful reunion following the death of their mother (Michelle Fairley).

Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down Syndrome. Lorcan’s dreams of continuing to live and work on the family farm are thwarted when Turlough announces he’s sending him to live with their aunt on the other side of Ireland. When the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, Lorcan senses an opportunity.

Lots more exciting events will be announced at the Cinematographers' Party, at The Crane Lane in Cork on May 3rd. The full-line up will be unveiled at the reception which will run from 6pm to 8pm and all are welcome.