Star’s Kieran shortlisted for road safety awards

THE Southern Star has been nominated for yet another award this year.

Following on from deputy editor Emma Connolly’s shortlisting for the Mental Health Media Awards, reporter Kieran O’Mahony has been shortlisted in the 2022 Road Safety Authority (RSA) Leading Lights in Road Safety awards.

Kieran’s article on the Innishannon Traffic Action Group, which highlighted the dangerous speed of traffic in the West Cork village, has been shortlisted in the education community category of the RSA awards.

This year awards judges received over 80 entries from individuals, schools, businesses, community groups, colleges and organisations who are all doing their bit to make our roads safer.

The judges include representatives from the RSA, the media, emergency services, representative associations and the public sector, all of whom have expertise and/or interest in road safety.

The winners in each category will be announced later this month.

Emma Connolly was earlier shortlisted for her article ‘Relief of autism diagnosis’ in the Mental Health Journalism Local Print/Online category in this year’s Mental Health Media Awards. The winners will be announced at an awards event on December 7th.

In October, The Southern Star won the Best Use of Digital award in the Local Ireland Media Awards, sponsored by the National Lottery and was shortlisted in two other categories.