STAR TURN Garry’s image impressed

January 12th, 2022 5:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Southern Star was shortlisted for the Best Use of Photography award at this year’s Local Ireland National Lottery Media Awards 2021, thanks to Skibbereen photographer Garry Minihane’s stark image of the town’s convent chapel on fire in September 2020. Siobhan Cronin, editor, Southern Star, recently presented Garry with a framed certificate marking the shortlisted front page.  (Photo: Anne Minihane)

The shortlisted front page with Garry Minihane’s stark image of the town’s convent chapel on fire in September 2020.

