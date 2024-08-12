Star shortlisted for nine local media awards

THE Southern Star has been shortlisted for a total of nine awards at the upcoming Local Ireland Media Awards, across a variety of categories and departments.

The hotly-contested accolades showcase excellence in journalism and the achievements of Ireland’s local news publishers and their staff.

‘We are delighted with our nominations for this year’s awards,’ said Star editor Siobhán Cronin.

‘It’s testament to our hard-working and professional team across all our departments, from news and sport to digital, design and advertising.’

The Southern Star’s nominations are in the following categories:

Best Sports Journalist (Kieran McCarthy); Sustainability Journalism (for the Greener Living supplement); Best Use of Photography (for an image by photographer Andy Gibson on the school bus chaos last September); Best Headline (‘Pier Pressure’); Best Innovation (Southern Star advertising); Best News Series (the closure of a nursing home in Kinsale); Best Advertising Campaign (Bantry Tyre Centre); Best Use of Digital (In the News podcast series); and Best Supplement (Wild West Cork). This year’s awards will be sponsored for the seventh consecutive year by the National Lottery.

President of Local Ireland and head of Irish Times Regionals, Dan Linehan, said there were nearly 600 entries for the awards underlining the quality and excellence of local newspapers and their digital and online platforms.

He thanked the National Lottery for their sponsorship of the awards and their commitment to supporting local journalism.

Judges for the awards include Bantry author, journalist and broadcaster Alison O’Connor, who is chairing the panel.

The award winners will be announced at a gala event at the Mullingar Park Hotel on Thursday, September 19th hosted by RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan.