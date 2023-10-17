Staff were unaware mental health unit was closing

STAFF at Bantry’s Centre for Mental Health and Recovery said the proposed four-month closure of the service for renovation was ‘announced suddenly, and without consultation or agreement.’

‘We were aware – mostly from newspaper articles – that certain improvements were to be made to the building, but we were not informed that the centre would close for full refurbishment,’ a staff member told The Southern

Star.

The person said staff still have no idea where they will be redeployed, or for how long.

The person – who said employees are reluctant to identify themselves and discuss this matter in public because they are fearful of consequences – asked not to be named.

Meanwhile, The Southern Star was shown an internal memo in which a senior staff member said they have been instructed to close the unit to admissions on Wednesday October

11th.

That senior staff member said they are to transfer any remaining patients to other units on Monday and Tuesday, with a view to handing the vacated building over to the builders on Wednesday October 18th.

‘The decision to do this has been taken in haste and without proper consideration of either the consequences or potential alternatives,’ said the person, who described the extremely tight timescale as ‘highly misguided.’

On a more positive note, they said the renovated centre is expected to reopen with increased capacity by January 31st.

Independent TD Michael Collins has written to the HSE asking where the people of West Cork, who need acute mental health services, go for admission, and where are the patients being moved to. The TD said he would also like to know how many beds will be provided when the project is

finalised.

The work was deemed necessary following a Mental Health Commission recommendation – made in September 2022 – which sought to reduce the number of beds from 18 to 11 in order to provide more personal space and privacy for residents. The figure has since been revised upwards.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said every possible alternative to the temporary closure of the centre, which is part of the Bantry General Hospital complex, must be considered.

‘The loss of 18 acute mental health care beds for four months would be a devastating blow to mental health services in West Cork,’ she said.

‘Mental health services are already under-resourced,’ she added. ‘It is unacceptable to have a situation where we have the beds and we have the staff, but cannot provide the service.’

The party leader said she raised the issue with the HSE, the Mental Health Commission, the Minister for Health and the sub-committee for mental health but has yet to receive clarity about the closure.

The Southern Star asked the HSE for a comment before going to press.