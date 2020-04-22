News

Staff drafted into Clon hospital after Covid deaths; Eerie decline in domestic violence victims seeking help; Beara grieves for its friend Brian Dennehy; Is Nicole too hot to handle on Netflix show? Fianna Fail confirms Micheal Martin visited holiday home; Eagle webcam lands thousands of viewers; We take a closer look at the magical night in September 2010 when Bantry welcomed All-Ireland winners Cork to town; Should GAA be played behind closed doors?; Sharon Whelton on GAA in Canada; Emma Connolly's weekly ramblings and ravings on working, parenting and life in general during Covid-19;

April 22nd, 2020 7:47 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

In News

Staff drafted into Clon hospital after Covid deaths

Eerie decline in domestic violence victims seeking help

Beara grieves for its friend Brian Dennehy

Is Nicole too hot to handle on Netflix show?

Fianna Fail confirms Micheal Martin visited holiday home

Eagle webcam lands thousands of viewers

In Sport

We take a closer look at the magical night in September 2010 when Bantry welcomed All-Ireland winners Cork to town

Should GAA be played behind closed doors? 

Sharon Whelton on GAA in Canada 

Looking back on Carbery Rangers' 2003 West Cork win

In Life and Community

Emma Connolly's weekly ramblings and ravings on working, parenting and life in general during Covid-19

Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!

For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]

For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.