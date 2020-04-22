In News
Staff drafted into Clon hospital after Covid deaths
Eerie decline in domestic violence victims seeking help
Beara grieves for its friend Brian Dennehy
Is Nicole too hot to handle on Netflix show?
Fianna Fail confirms Micheal Martin visited holiday home
Eagle webcam lands thousands of viewers
In Sport
We take a closer look at the magical night in September 2010 when Bantry welcomed All-Ireland winners Cork to town
Should GAA be played behind closed doors?
Sharon Whelton on GAA in Canada
Looking back on Carbery Rangers' 2003 West Cork win
In Life and Community
Emma Connolly's weekly ramblings and ravings on working, parenting and life in general during Covid-19
Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!
For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]
For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.