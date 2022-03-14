St Patrick’s celebrations are back!

For the first time since March 2019, the streets of West Cork will turn green, white and orange, and family and friends will gather together to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland. Here is a look at what’s on in the region for St Patrick’s Day and across the bank holiday weekend

Ballydehob

Participants of the Ballydehob parade will be meeting at 12.30pm before it kicks off at 1pm and goes through the village. There will be prizes on the day for the most creative/colourful, most humorous/topical, most sustainable/environmental and the best vintage/traditional participants.

Ballineen/Enniskeane

The twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskean are looking forward to having their annual parade back, after a break the last two years. Last year the parade would have celebrated its 50th anniversary so they are making up for it with big celebrations this year. Beginning at 3pm at Coppeen National School. Numerous events will be held during the afternoon including children’s sports; vintage display; best Shamrock spread; music and dancing; horseshoe pitching; long shot bowling and a children’s painting competition will be on display in the marquee.

A visit to St Patrick’s Well will also take place after Castletown mass.

Baltimore

Floats should meet at 11.45am on St Patrick’s Day in the car park across from the Garda Station and the parade will start at 12.15pm and will travel along the village and pier. Great fun is assured with prizes for best eco/green float, best maritime float, best overall float and best newcomer float awarded later in the square. Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the festivities.

Bandon

Bandon will host both an in-person and virtual St. Patrick’s Day event. Assembly will take place in St Patricks church car park at 2pm, and the parade will start promptly at 2.30pm.

It will include local clubs, groups and organisations, and there will also be other on-street entertainment including balloon models and a photobooth. The virtual event will include video clips from community groups and clubs which will be posted to the ‘St Patrick’s Day in Bandon’ Facebook page. A Lip Sync Battle will take place on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th at Bandon GAA Pavilion, where 11 acts will battle it out to be crowned champions. Proceeds in aid of Jack & Friends Centre for Autism and tickets are available locally and on Eventbrite.

Bantry

The Bantry Goes Green weekend festival begins at noon on March 17th with traditional music, song and dance, and a parade led by Ballingeary Pipe Band. There will be a minute of silence for victims of Covid-19, followed by live music with Roola Boola. Other events include live music in local bars and hotels at night. On Bank Holiday Friday, there will be live music on Wolfe Tone Square, while the usual Friday market takes place from 11am-2pm. Bantry House, Gardens and Café will be open over the weekend, and there will be music at O’Keeffes SuperValu on Saturday 19th. There will also be a heritage walk, starting from Bantry Tourist Office, a Family Leprechaun Trail Walk on the grounds of the Westlodge Hotel, and the Bantry Pet and Equine Animal roadshow will visit Wolfe Tone Square. See the adjoining advert for more details of Bantry events.

Blarney

Inniscarra Community Centre is celebrating its golden anniversary this year and to mark the occasion it is holding a St Patrick’s Day Parade within the community centre grounds, starting at 1pm and will involve participants from all the clubs and groups in the centre.

Carrigaline

The Carrigaline Pipe Band will play at the annual mass for their deceased members on St. Patrick’s morning at 10am, in the Church of Our Lady and St John, which will be as Gaeilge. In the afternoon, the band will lead the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Douglas.

On Friday 18th, there will be a tóraíocht taisce teaghlaigh (family treasure hunt) in the park in Carrigaline at 12noon,

as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, Meet by the Bandstand. Entry is free and there will be prizes for the winners.

Castletownbere

At 2pm on March 17th, musician Aoife O’Neill will perform in the square in Castletownbere, while the parade will begin at 3pm from the SuperValu car park. Martin Hegarty will MC the event, while Scoil Rinci Carney will perform Irish dancing at the square.

Clonakilty

Organisers of this year’s parade, Clonakilty Town Twinning Association, have chosen the theme, Le Chéile Arís (together again). The parade will begin at 2pm from Fax Bridge, before going up through the main street. Clonakilty Credit Union is the main sponsor, and the Pauline Lowney Memorial Prize will be awarded for the most colourful/cultural display on the day.

The Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally takes place on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th. The stages will take place in various locations in and around Clonakilty, including Ring, Ballinascarthy and Ardfield, so there are lots of choices for safe viewing spots, culminating in the finish ramp on the main street in Clonakilty on the Sunday afternoon.

Coppeen

The Saint Patrick’s Festival Coppeen takes place on March 17th with the parade commencing at 3pm. The official opening will be performed by Tadg Sheehan and there will be traditional music and dance, a vintage display, sports, horseshoe pitching, and the best shamrock spread.

Courtmacsherry

The unique event of both a sea and land parade is back this year in Courtmacsherry, with the sea parade commencing at 4pm, followed by the land parade directly afterwards.

Dunmanway

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Dunmanway, and all schools, clubs and committees are invited to attend on the day. The parade will commence at 2pm and there will be music, food, market stalls, games and prizes galore. The main sponsor of the event is Healy’s SuperValu Dunmanway. Other sponsors include Scruffy’s Pet and Reptile Store and Tar Isteach. Doheny ladies are holding their annual #GoGreen4Dohenys 5k walk over the St Patrick’s weekend. The walk takes place anywhere in the town and Doheny ladies are encouraging everyone to dress in something green, complete a 5k walk, and post a selfie with the hashtag to their social media account.

This is a fundraising partnership with the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Contact Mairéad on 087-7834872 for further information.

Galley Head

An open day at the Galley Head Lighthouse will take place on Friday 18th, from 11am-5pm. Get a look at the inside of the lighthouse tower, which is rarely open to the public.

There will be onsite refreshments, local music and lighthouse history presentations by Galley Head Attendant Lightkeeper, Gerald Butler. Proceeds in aid of Galley Flash Rowing Club.

Inchigeela

La le Padraig, March 17th, Croi na Laoi would like to acknowledge the great community spirit shown by so many during the pandemic. A ‘thank you’ get-together will be held in Creedons, with music and light refreshments. On Friday night, March 18th, there will be a Pop-Up Gaeltacht at Creedons Hotel. Everyone is welcome.

Kinsale

Take a stroll around beautiful Kinsale to see all Patrick’s Day Best Dressed Shop Window competition. Kinsale will be alive to the sound of steam engines on Patrick’s Day thanks to a special rally being organised by Celtic Steam Association.

Arriving at the Pier in Kinsale at 4pm on the 16th the machines will parade along the Pier Road and entertain the visitors on St Patrick’s Day. Friday will see the cavalcade head for Dunderrow via Millwater.

Macroom

The Macroom St Patrick’s Day parade will commence at 3.30pm from St Colman’s Park entrance and proceed up through town past the reviewing stand in North Square. There will be music in the square before the parade, with Tim Joe Riordan and Marian, Cullen Pipe Band and St Colman’s Boys NS Band who will also participate in the parade.

Carriganima village is having a St Patrick’s parade on Friday, March 18th with a starting time of 3pm. This year representatives from Air Ambulance Rathcoole will attend, as there will be a bucket collection for the very worthy cause. There will be music after the parade with the Diamond Sisters.

Schull

Schull Community and District Council is organising a parade on March 17th. This year will be a celebration of friendship, community and compassion and will take place from 2.30pm.

Anyone can take part and should join the throng at the garda barracks at 1.45pm. There is no entry fee or entry forms. Just turn up, preferably dressed up in green and face-painted, The team from Brú Columbanus Charity Shop will be this year’s grand marshals. A collection will be held for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal before, during and after the parade. Volunteers to collect would be very welcome. Afterwards, there will be music from Enda and Paddy. At 4pm a free admission social will start in the Schull Parish hall. Contributions of baking will be most welcome.

The hall will be open after mass and biscuits and cakes can be handed in there.

Skibbereen

‘Moving on with music and song’ is the theme of the celebrations in Skibbereen. The Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the local parade on March 17th involving businesses, schools, clubs and community groups.

There will be lots of prizes for best float, group and individual, while the Julia Hickey Memorial Shield will be presented to the overall winning entry on the day. Assembly for those taking part will be at the playground on Cork Road at 2.30pm, for a 3pm start.

The parade will then travel down North Street, Main Street, past the Bridge and finish at the mart car park. Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin will host a tea party in Abbeystrewry hall after the parade.

Timoleague

Light up the Night - Seven Heads Tractor Run takes place on Friday 18th, departing at 8.30pm from Staunton Foods car park in Timoleague, and finishing up in Courtmacsherry.

There will be prizes for the best lit-up tractor and truck. The proceeds of the event will be split between the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal and Courtmacsherry Rowing Club’s building fund.