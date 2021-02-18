Spring cleaning underway as Peter moves into Ross’ former convent

WEDDING planner and TV presenter, Peter Kelly, who bought a 130-year old convent in Rosscarbery confirmed that it’s not only going to be his family home, it’s also likely to become a tourism attraction too.

Peter who purchased the property last July said he has been directly involved in the renovation work and is looking forward to preserving the historic building.

The Courtmacsherry native and presenter of the hugely popular TV programme Say Yes To The Dress confirmed that he and his son, Cameryn, are currently living in the convent.

‘For the last three or four months, we have been cleaning and clearing it, and discovering some of its original features,’ he said.

‘The building is habitable, but we are looking forward to bringing some of the original features back to their former glory.’

After the exams, Peter’s wife Eadaoin Morrish, and the girls, Mia and Jessie-Mai, will be joining them.

‘There’s lots of polishing of the original tiled floors happening at present, and we’ve set up a workshop for the restoration of antiques.

‘Over the years,’ Peter said, ‘I enjoyed working on projects like this for clients, now it’s great to be able to do this for ourselves.’

All the work is certainly keeping him busy during the Level 5 lockdown.

Peter is, however, on record as being ‘disappointed’ with the Government for not acknowledging the wedding events industry as hospitality or tourism.

He said he was informed that his company is listed under employment and trade.

‘Hotels, bars and restaurants have been supported by the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), and we support that.

‘What we can’t understand is why we in the wedding events industry is not receiving the same CRSS. We feel discriminated against.

‘The wedding events industry will need support,’ he concluded, ‘if it is to support the thousands of couples looking to get married in 2021.’