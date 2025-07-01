True crime documentary series about the murder of Elaine O’Hara by Graham Dwyer

A NEW true crime documentary series about the murder of Elaine O’Hara by Cork architect Graham Dwyer has become one of the most watched series on Prime Video.

Murderer Behind the Mask has been available to stream since June 22nd and is already attracting viewers from across the world.

The series includes never-before-seen CCTV footage of Dwyer at care worker Elaine O’Hara’s flat and unveils terrifying messages sent to Elaine prior to her murder in 2012.

Dwyer, from Bandon, is branded a 'monster' in the documentary series which tells how Elaine’s death, initially thought to be suicide, became a murder inquiry after a the discovery of keys and a mobile phone in the Dublin Mountains.

The series synopsis reads: ‘When Elaine O’Hara disappears in the Dublin Mountains in 2012, police presume she has committed suicide. But over a year later, a chance find of items in a lake by a group of fishermen leads to a body of a young woman, igniting an extraordinary murder investigation and pointing to a highly unexpected suspect.

‘Graham Dwyer, a successful architect and a happily married father of two, has been leading a double life of twisted kinks and violent fetishes and now the police suspect him of murder.’

Former detective Geraldine Noone features in the series and reveals how messages reveal Dwyer and his victim were in a previous relationship.

She said the messages over time became ‘much more aggressive, much more violent’. One chilling message sent using an alias said: ‘It’s your fault I want to kill and you won’t let me stab you.’

The messages are branded in the documentary as ‘the rantings of a monster’.

Dwyer was convicted of Elaine’s murder in 2015 and sentenced to life behind bars. Murderer Behind the Mask is available to stream on Prime Video now.