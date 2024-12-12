Spread joy this Christmas with the Lions’ toy appeal

THE Kinsale & District Lions Club Toy Appeal is in full swing ahead of Christmas and they are asking the people of Kinsale to support the worthwhile cause again this year.

People can drop off new toys to Fitzgerald & Partners Chartered Accountants. The closing date for the appeal is Friday December 13th and financial donations are also welcome. For the older kids, organisers are looking for new clothes, cosmetics and toiletries. All these donated toys and gifts will be delivered to children in Cork hospitals this Christmas.

With the invaluable support of the Gardaí, the Defence forces, Cork City Fire service, Civil defence, Coastguard, Lions volunteers and the HSE Ambulance service, donations will be safely transported in special convoy to CUH, CUH Charity and other local charities, focusing on bringing joy to children facing challenges.

For more details email [email protected], contact 021-4774500, or visit www.kinsalelionsonline.com