Sports club with members ‘being denied’ grants

SPORTS clubs in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District are being denied valuable community and amenity grants, despite clubs in other municipal districts receiving the same grants.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) raised the motion at a recent Bandon Kinsale meeting saying it is very unfair that these sports clubs in the Bandon and Kinsale municipal district are not getting the grants that clubs in other parts of Cork are getting.

‘These clubs used to receive grants before, so I don’t know why it has stopped but it’s very unfair that we are the only municipal district in the county that isn’t receiving these much-needed grants,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘A lot of these clubs open up their facilities to members of the general public too, and they could all do with any incoming grants.’

The meeting heard that because these clubs operate membership they do not qualify for the grants, as technically they are not open to the public.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) seconded the motion and said these clubs are ‘locked out’ of any amenity grants.

‘It’s wrong and we need to get this discussed and speak to those in charge,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) also supported the motion and said that it’s only the Bandon Kinsale area that doesn’t support sport clubs in their district.

‘Why are we so different?’ he asked, pointing out that Bandon and Kinsale are also the only two towns with pay parking.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said they need to incorporate and embrace clubs offering facilities to communities.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne reminded councillors that there are criteria when it comes to qualifying for community and amenity grants.

‘One of those is that the facilities would have unrestricted access for the public. We have historically funded clubs which are open to the public,’ said Mr Dunne, who added they would explore this issue.

Senior executive officer Mac Dara O h-Icí said that they do support sport clubs, but that those that don’t require membership get priority. He said he would talk to the other municipal districts and examine their different point scoring systems.