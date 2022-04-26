Sponsor will match funds raised from Bandon walk

ABP IN Bandon has announced that its recent sponsored 5km charity walk for Ukraine has raised over €4,000 and the company has pledged to match any amounts raised across its sites.

Up to 300 people took part in the event and the company expects additional funds to be raised on the back of this event.

Funds raised, up to €2m, will be matched by the company across all ABP sites.

The walk’s starting point was the ABP Bandon facility taking a route through Bandon town itself and finishing back at the ABP facility for refreshments, food and entertainment for kids.

ABP Bandon thanked the public who took part in the event and who helped organise the event with the aim of supporting those who have been impacted by this conflict.

ABP employs a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe.

‘We are working locally with the Polish authorities and are providing direct humanitarian assistance on the ground to our colleagues impacted by the war in Ukraine,’ said a spokesperson.

John Kelleher, Managing Director, ABP Bandon, said: ‘We are pleased to play a small part in response to the appalling situation in Ukraine.’