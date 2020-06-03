Sponsor a virtual sunflower in Marymount's online garden

Due to the Covid-19 emergency Marymount University Hospital and Hospice has had to cancel its biggest street collection campaign of the year – the Hospice Sunflower Days which were due to take place on 5th and 6th June.

In normal conditions hundreds of dedicated Marymount volunteers would be taking to the streets of Cork city and county towns in aid of Marymount this weekend. The hospice typically raises approximately €100,000 from this campaign each year which is a vital source of funding for Marymount, which needs to raise €3.5 million each year. Fundraising is vital to Marymount – to resource front-line core work in delivery of care.

As an alternative the public of Cork and beyond are invited to plant their own Sunflower in Marymount’s virtual garden, modelled on Marymount’s own gardens which are currently closed to visitors. People can sponsor and plant a sunflower and dedicate it to their own loved one. The virtual garden can be found here: https://garden.marymount.ie/.

Dr Sarah McCloskey, CEO of Marymount commented: 'Our Sunflower Days appeal is a significant campaign that raises much-needed income for Marymount. Each year it is incredibly well supported by our hard-working volunteers and the public who generously donate. We are disappointed that this among all of our other events have had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, but given the difficult public health circumstances we all find ourselves in – this is the right - and only - thing to do.

'We would like to invite people to support our Sunflower Days by planting a virtual Sunflower in our new online garden and dedicating this to your loved one. You can also share your sunflower through your own social networks.

'In this time of social distancing - we hope to create a meaningful virtual garden full of sunflowers and dedications – a peaceful space in our new increasingly online world.'

2020 marks Marymount’s 150th year of service. It's full calendar of events to mark this significant milestone has been postponed. Marymount’s fundraising has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 – it estimates it will be at least 33% down on target - however it is very appreciative of the support of the Cork public through its online campaigns.

Other ways to support Sunflower Days for Marymount: