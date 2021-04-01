Spark has gone out of Christmas now so let’s ‘switch off

THE Christmas lights and decorations in towns and villages are looking a bit ‘lonesome’ and it’s time to take them down, according to one West Cork councillor.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) raised the issue at an online meeting of the local authority last week and said he has been receiving a lot of messages from people on the topic.

Cork County Council decided back in January to extend the time that the Christmas lights would be left up in various towns and villages.

‘People are saying we are into March now and spring is here and there are requests that we start taking down the lights and decorations,’ said Cllr Hayes.

He said he had asked his municipal district office about this but pointed out that this work – which would be carried out by contractors employed by the Council – is classed as ‘non-essential construction work.’

‘Is there any way we in the Council can authorise them the same way we can to do particular work on behalf of the Council such as social housing? Can we instruct the electricians and contractors to go ahead and do this?’

Cllr Hayes said it is ‘looking a bit lonesome now’ around the place and the time has come for them to come down.

‘They served a purpose and it was great to do it back in gloomy January when we were all in lockdown but the brighter days of spring are here and it’s time to look forward to Easter.’

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the taking down of the Christmas lights and decorations is deemed non-essential but said that if contractors aren’t available, they can’t do it.