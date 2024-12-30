Southern Star Top 10 Social Media Posts Of 2024

Here at the Southern Star, we've had a busy year bringing the people of West Cork the stories they care about across a variety of platforms - especially social media.

In 2024, we've posted about everything from the Olympics and the General Election to freak weather and bluefin tuna.

While he is not in first place as he is so accustomed to, it will come as no surprise to anybody to see a certain Skibbereen rowing champion dominate this list.

Our most viewed post, with a whopping 195,000 views, was about Macroom's Bambie Thug winning the right to represent Ireland at Eurovision.

Let us take you on a trip back over our most viewed social media posts of 2024.

1. Cork will be represented at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden this May after Macroom’s Bambie Thug won Eurosong tonight with their song ‘Doomsday Blue’ - 195K views

2. Tourist Patrick Kopfler was out with Rory Jackson of West Cork Ocean Tours when he spotted this bluefin tuna breaching the water like a whale! - 147.3 views

3. Soak it in, as Amhran na bhFiann plays out to salute Paul O'Donovan's latest World Rowing Championship success. - 125.4 views

4. Two sculptures, 'The Bronze Girl' and 'Áine' have been installed along the new N22 between Macroom and Baile Bhuirne. - 125K views

5. Another magical moment for Paul O'Donovan as he receives his World gold medal. - 108K views

6. So, let's talk about Paul O'Donovan again. One of the true greats of Irish sport... - 91.8K views

7. GENERAL ELECTION - Go to Mallow, they said. It'll be fun, they said. Better facilities than Clonakilty, they said. You just have to avoid the raindrops from the leaking roof. - 80.4K views

8. Watch a living legend at work, as Paul O’Donovan wins his SEVENTH world title with a dominant performance in the lightweight men's single sculls final at the World Rowing Championships! - 79.7K views

9. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Coastal three-bedroom home, steps from stunning beach - 69.7K views