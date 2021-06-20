News

Sophie's family request interviews in Sky doc be removed

June 20th, 2021 12:21 PM

Ian Bailey has always maintained his innocence in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier – the French film producer who was murdered in Toormore near Schull in December 1996 – have written to Sky to ask for the interviews they gave as part of Jim Sheridan’s Murder at the Cottage - The Search for Justice for Sophie documentary be removed.

Speaking to Brendan O'Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Sunday June 20, the producer Jim Sheridan acknowledged that the family have indicated that they are unhappy with Ian Bailey being portrayed as a victim in the documentary. It is also understood that Sky agreed to their request and the five part series will no longer contain their comments.

 

