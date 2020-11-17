Sophie’s family is feeling hopeful

A LAWYER acting for the family of French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier murdered in Schull is hopeful that Ireland will respond promptly to a call by the European Commission to address what it called shortcomings in its application of European Arrest Warrant legislation.

Alain Spilliaert, who acts for Sophie’s parents and her son, said he was encouraged by the European Commission’s decision to look at Ireland’s interpretation of European Arrest Warrant (EAW) legislation.

Mr Spilliaert said the European Commission was aware of the recent decision by the Irish High Court to refuse the extradition of Mr Bailey to France to serve a 25-year sentence for the killing of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Spilliaert acknowledged the European Commission’s letter to Ireland on October 30th requesting Ireland to comply with requirements of the EAW Framework Decision focussed in particular on Ireland complying with the six months mandatory time limit on dealing with EAW requests.

He said the Commission has given Ireland two months to take the necessary steps to address the shortcomings identified by the Commission and given the rulings by the Supreme Court in 2012 and the High Court in 2020, he believed this means Ireland needs to introduce new legislation.