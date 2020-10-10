Solution reached over Keelbeg Pier

A COMPRIMISE has been reached regarding traffic management at Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said that residents living near the pier were afraid that new parking restrictions would make it more hazardous for pedestrians and children using the road.

But now he is satisfied that Council officials responded positively to lobbying by the elected representatives. ‘Firstly, they agreed to meet with interested parties on site and at a subsequent meeting in the Council offices in Skibbereen, and then to adjust their original plans to an agreed compromise with all stakeholders, including village residents, fishermen, RNLI, Myross Rowing Club reps and others,’ said Cllr Hayes.

‘I believe all outstanding issues and concerns have been dealt with, and that ongoing consultation will continue between the Council and parties in Union Hall, to ensure that access, parking and leisure activities can be incorporated in a safe environment on this busy working pier,’ he added.

The cost of the works is in excess of €40,000 and will be largely funded by the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine through the fishery harbour and coastal infrastructure scheme, with an element of co-funding being provided by Cork County Council.

The works include the installation of a physical barrier, as a means of controlling access to the working pier; creating designated work, walking and storage areas with line markings; the provision of a CCTV system to ensure that area is monitored out-of-hours for compliance and public safety issues; and the installation of toe rails along the edge of the pier.