Solicitors continue dispute

SOLICITORS in West Cork will continue to withdraw services over changes to the legal aid system, writes Martin Steinmetz.

Following the summer recess, solicitors have decided to continue withholding their services, with a backlog of adjourned cases accumulating in the region’s district courts.

Myra Dinneen, president of the West Cork Bar Association, said: ‘The situation is the same and we’re still on strike. We won’t be doing any legal aid cases, any criminal representation. We still need further engagement with the Minister.’

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The dispute revolves around the so-called ‘one accused, one fee’ system in place for criminal legal aid since July 1st.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan introduced a €520 flat fee per client, regardless of a case’s length or number of court appearances.

Under the old system, solicitors received €239.38 for the first hearing and €59.86 for each subsequent one.

Dublin solicitors are considering escalating their opposition.

They are now looking for support from barristers, asking them to also withdraw their services.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.