Social protection increases for 2025

MORE than €1bn in social protecting increases have come into effect on New Year’s Day.

Taoiseach, Simon Harris, and the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, confirmed the increases, which were part of Budget 2025.

The total cost of the January improvements is some €1,028m.

The measures coming into effect in will see €12 increase in the maximum rate of all core weekly payments, with proportionate increases for Qualified Adult dependents – benefitting over 1.4 million people.

There will be a €15 increase to weekly rates for Maternity Benefit, Adoptive Benefit, Paternity Benefit and Parent’s Benefit, and a €24 increase in the Work Placement Experience Programme.

Working Family Payment thresholds will increase by €60 per week for all family sizes to provide additional financial support for low-income families and more households will become eligible for the payment as a result of this increase.

The Domiciliary Care Allowance will be increased by €20 bringing the payment to €360 per month for parents or guardians who look after a child with a severe disability.

Meanwhile child support payments will increase by up to €8 in respect of children of social welfare recipients, bringing the payment to €50 per week for children under 12 and €62 per week for children aged 12 and over.

‘The increases will benefit hundreds of thousands of families right across the country, including our carers, pensioners, lone parents and people with disabilities,’ said the Taoiseach.