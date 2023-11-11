Social Democrats select new candidate for Skibbereen

A native of Sherkin Island has been selected as the Social Democrat candidate to stand in the Skibbereen Electoral Area.

The announcement that Isobel Towse, who is now living in Rosscarbery, has been selected as the party’s candidate for the 2024 local election was announced on Sherkin Island this afternoon.

Isobel is hoping to secure a seat for the Social Democrats in the Skibbereen Electoral Area. It is, she said, a huge constituency but one that feels 'like home' to her.

‘I grew up on Sherkin Island, with Skibbereen as my local town,’ said Isobel. ‘Over the last 10 years, I’ve rented and worked in Rosscarbery and Clonakilty, and have taught music in primary schools and worked in small businesses throughout the local area.

'I come from a small scale fishing family on Sherkin Island. Both of my parents are heritage craftspeople.

'As a mum and an environmental advocate, the environment, marine protection, the arts, supporting small businesses, issues affecting families, and mental health are all areas I am passionate about and would advocate for on Cork County Council,’ she added.

Isobel has spent the last two years working alongside Cllr Ross O’Connell, who is a councillor in the neighbouring Bantry Electoral Area, but will be stepping down in January.

'This has allowed me to understand the detail of the local issues affecting West Cork and how to address them via Cork County Council,’ she said.

The new candidate believes more women are needed in decision-making roles.

‘Only 30% of Cork County Councillors are women, and Holly Cairns is the only female TD in the entire county,’ Isobel pointed out.

‘Being involved in Holly’s general election campaign three years ago made me realise that not only is there a place for young women in politics, but that it is essential for fairer decision making.”

Welcoming the selection of Isobel Towse, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said: ‘Isobel is exactly the kind of candidate we want to see running for the Social Democrats in next year’s local elections – one who is honest, principled and committed to our party’s progressive policies in areas like health, housing, public services and the environment.

‘It’s so exciting to see candidates like Isobel interested in effecting the kind of change that people across West Cork are ready for. Like me, she wants to see an end to the old style of politics that has held Ireland back from reaching its full potential.

‘By running candidates who share the Social Democrats’ vision for a fairer, more equal society, I am optimistic that we will significantly increase our representation on local authorities across the country next June.

‘With the party continuing to grow, I’m really looking forward to working with Isobel and building on the momentum behind the Social Democrats as we enter an exciting new phase,’ said the party leader.