Sky reveal release date for Sophie doc

June 9th, 2021 11:43 AM

By Southern Star Team

Sky has today revealed the official trailer for highly anticipated Sky Original documentary Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie.

The five-part series, which examines the brutal murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996, is set to premiere on Sky Crime on Sunday 20 June.

The series, which is produced, directed and features six-time Oscar nominated director Jim Sheridan (My Left FootIn The Name of The Father), will be released in full as a box set with all episodes available to watch on Sky Crime and on streaming service NOW.

