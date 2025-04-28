Skibbereen student stuck in the passenger seat for almost a year with no driving test

A WEST Cork mother has spoken out in frustration because her daughter has been waiting almost 11 months for a date for her driving test in Skibbereen.

Emily O’Sullivan-McCarthy said they paid for Issy’s test last summer and every time they go online to see where she is in the list the date moves further and further away.

‘We keep being told that her test will be “in the next four weeks” but they have been saying that since last November, and the wait time is coming up on one year,’ said Emily.

She explained that Issy, a leaving certificate student, has an interview for An Garda Síochána in June, and that she has also submitted a CAO application to become a paramedic – both of which will require her to have a full driving licence.

‘We are doing everything right,’ said Emily. ‘We even paid for an App to get on a cancellation list, but there is nothing coming up for her.’

Emily said they contacted the Road Safety Authority (RSA) directly and were told that the authority was trying to employ a second tester for this area.

‘I am tired of the excuses,’ said Emily. ‘I am tired of paying insurance that is over the top because Issy hasn’t been given a date to sit her test. ‘We continue to top-up her driving lessons even though she has already done the statutory 12,’ she added.

‘At this stage, I feel it is all a money-making racket, plus the added aggravation of false information claiming that the wait time in Skibbereen is six months.’

A spokesperson for the RSA told The Southern Star that the driver testing service has experienced unprecedented demand in recent years with the number of applications for a driving test increasing significantly since 2021. In 2024 a total of 253,850 driving tests were conducted, up from 196,853 in 2023, making it a record year for the delivery of tests.

The delivery of 253,850 tests was only possible due to the support of our testing staff through significant levels of overtime and improvements in operational efficiencies.

A recruitment campaign for new driver testers was launched following Government approval for increased permanent sanction in September 2024. This will increase the number of permanent sanctioned testers from 130 to 200.

They said this is an effective ‘doubling of staff sanction in just over two years, reflecting the Department’s commitment to addressing this issue.’

A condition of this sanction, according to the spokesperson, is that the RSA will be required to put a plan in place to restore the 10-week waiting time target as soon as possible.