Skibbereen convent site development is granted planning permission

Plans to redevelop a former convent and chapel – which were gutted by fire in Skibbereen last September – have been granted planning permission.

Remcoll has secured ‘retention and planning permission for the change of use’ of some buildings from educational to office space and for the construction of an extension.

The local authority’s permission also allows for the change of use, renovation, and alteration of the former convent chapel – which is a protected structure – for use as commercial facilities.

That aspect of the plan will include a multipurpose room, hot desks, and office pods – facilities that Mr Collins said he hopes will be used by the community.

The residential part of the plan includes the building of both houses and apartments on the North Street site, and it is envisaged that the final project will include accommodation for elderly members of the community.

