Skibbereen picks up a Pride of Place award

The Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce picked up a Pride of Place community Award at a virtual ceremony held yesterday evening.

Skibbereen took the top spot in the area with a population less between 2,000 and 5,000 in these All-Ireland awards ceremony after being nominated by Independent councillor Paul Hayes for Cork County Council.

The awards, hosted by Marty Morrissey, took place online due to the Covid pandemic with 6,000 people logging in from across Ireland to see community groups pick up gongs.

Judges said that Skibbereen was 'a progressive town, revitalised and reimagined, with great plans for the future, with the Chamber of Commerce to the fore in much of the progress that has taken place. Implementation of a flood relief scheme, completion of a purpose built art centre and the managing of the local tourist office convinced the judges of serious vision.'

Missing out this year were Ahiohill and Dromahane which were both nominated for awards.

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development. It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling said: 'These Awards continue to be as important as ever after all these years and the purpose of the awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational tireless work being done by communities all over the Island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland said: 'Pride of Place deserves its position as one of the most prestigious community awards on the island of Ireland and Co-operation Ireland is delighted that it continues to go from strength to strength.'

To see the streamed awards see http://https://youtu.be/v3Nt-WRT5hU