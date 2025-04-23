Skibbereen-born chef pursues the Taste of Home

TRANSATLANTIC votes from his hometown of Skibbereen have placed an American-based chef in poll position in a major cooking competition.

Over a 30-year career in the food industry, popular chef Darren O’Dwyer was the co-lessee of several Skibbereen businesses, such as The Paragon and Sean Og’s, as well as being the general manager of The Wine Vaults.

When he relocated to Richfield in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he met and married his wife Kate and together they had two boys, Garrett and Emmett, while owning and running successful eateries.

Although he diversified two years ago to establish a recruitment business, which has some emphasis on the hospitality trade, Darren was tempted to take part in the recent ‘Taste of Home’ competition.

As well as helping to raise funds for the James Beard Foundation, which is an American non-profit culinary arts organisation based in New York city, Darren is in with a chance of winning $25,000, being featured in the Taste of Home magazine, and having a chance to cook with celebrity chef Carla Hall.

As a self-confessed foodie from the age of five, Darren said it was his ‘passion, and it’s how I relax. I go to farmers’ markets to unwind. I treat myself and my family to dinner in nice restaurants, and when I come home from work that’s what I do – I cook for family and friends.’

Darren’s friends back home, as well as all of his connections in the trade in the US, earned him second place in the polls in his category of the online competition.

It means he has progressed, this week to the next round in which he needs to make it into the top 15 if he is to keep his chances of winning the competition alive.

‘Keep voting,’ is what he is saying to his friends in West Cork.

‘People can donate to the charity by paying ten bucks for ten votes, or $100 for 100, but every 24 hours every person gets a free vote, so please use it!’

If he wins, Darren said he could be persuaded to open another restaurant. ‘We’ll see,’ he says, ‘it’s early days yet.’