Skibb rowing stars join Hall of Fame

ORGANISERS of the Cork Person of the Year awards have announced that they are to induct Olympic champion rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy into their Hall of Fame at their annual gala lunch at the Metropole Hotel next month.

The awards, which were postponed to Friday February 28th as a result of the red weather warning for this Friday, will also honour Olympic champion boxer Kellie Harrington as an honorary Cork person.

Skibbereen’s Paul and Fintan won on the double with Olympic gold medals in Paris and added to their medals from Tokyo in the lightweight double sculls.

Paul previously won Cork Person of the Year in 2016 alongside his brother, Gary, for achieving a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Skibbereen Rowing Club will also be honoured at the event.

Meanwhile, Kellie Harrington, who won the women’s lightweight boxing gold medal at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, will be named an an Honorary Cork person.

In recognition of her significant sporting achievement, she will be presented with a Republic of Cork passport and an inscribed piece of Cork Crystal from lord mayor Cllr Dan Boyle and county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll.

The Cork Person of the Year for 2024 will remain a tightly guarded secret until it is announced on the day.

RTÉ Broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan and Anne Cassin will MC the event at the Metropole Hotel.