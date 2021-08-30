Six assisted by Baltimore RNLI

Volunteers with Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to six people on a yacht that got in difficulty off East Calf Island on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th.

The crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 3pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a 26ft yacht, which had dismasted.

The lifeboat arrived at 3.12pm and two volunteer lifeboat crewmen were put aboard to assist in the de-rigging of the mast.

Once the mast was secured aboard the yacht, and the owners of the yacht were happy, the RNLI crewmen returned to the lifeboat and the yacht was able to make its own way under engine to the nearest safe and suitable port.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Brendan Cottrell, Colin Whooley and Eoin Ryan. Conditions at sea during the call were calm with a south easterly force 2 wind, no sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’