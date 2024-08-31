Siro ramps up connection in Bandon

FIBRE broadband network operator Siro has announced that the first homes in Bandon can now connect to its 100% fibre broadband network.

With almost 300 premises already passed by Siro in Bandon, a further 1,000 premises went live at the end of July.

Overall, by the end of 2024, Siro aims to pass a total of 3,000 homes and businesses in Bandon, ensuring widespread access to fast and reliable full fibre broadband.

The areas covered in this phase include Rosewood, Rosewood Rise, Árdán na n-Óglach, Sean Buckley’s Terrace, Connolly Street, and Parnell Street.

With the roll-out in Bandon, Siro’s Cork network continues to expand. Siro is already available in Carrigaline, Passage West and Skibbereen.