Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill to speak at Kilmichael event

SINN Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill will be the guest speaker at the Kilmichael ambush commemoration on Sunday

November 27th at 1.30pm.

The event marks the 102nd anniversary of the ambush, which was one of the most important and decisive engagements

between the IRA and British forces during the War of Independence.

The flying column of the Third Cork Brigade took on the ‘new elite force’ called the ‘auxiliaries’ division of the RIC and defeated them at Kilmichael on November 28th 1920.

Sinn Féin MLA O’Neill, who was born in Fermoy, Co Cork, but raised in Co Tyrone, has held several ministries in the northern executive, including agriculture and health.

On the day of the commemoration there will be a mass, as Gaeilge, at Castletown Kenneigh at 10am.

This will then be followed by a ceremony at the adjacent graveyard where the three IRA volunteers Michael McCarthy, Jim O’Sullivan and Pat Deasy, who fell at Kilmichael, are buried and also the grave of Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, who died a few months later.

Following the main commemoration at Kilmichael, there will be a dinner in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway at 3.30pm.