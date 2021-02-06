News

Short trip for this message in a bottle

February 6th, 2021 11:40 AM

By Emma Connolly

Mia and Harry with the letter in a bottle they found on Trag.

Two young West Cork girls have struck up a friendship after one of them found a message in a bottle sent by the other. 

Andy Illsley and his two kids Mia and Harry and dog Russell were walking recently at Trag when they discovered a washed-up plastic bottle containing a note.

Andy, from Skibbereen, explained: ‘The note was very wet but we took it home and dried it out and and the kids were able to decipher two names on it, Leila and Finan. We put it on Facebook and it was shared 880 times and we ended up finding who had sent it!’

It turns out the bottle had come all the way from Union Hall, where it was thrown in by siblings from Leap. Just two harbours over, Andy joked how the bottle had complied with Covid guidelines!

