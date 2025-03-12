Sherkin and Cape Clear islands get fibre broadband connection

TWO of West Cork’s islands can now avail of a major broadband upgrade which will see locals have access to the same quality and speeds that is found on the mainland.

Sherkin and Cape Clear residents are able to order a fibre broadband connection after National Broadband Ireland (NBI) connected the islands as part of the National Broadband Plan.

A total of 280 premises across the two islands are now connected to the fibre network.

‘We are proud to deliver high-speed broadband infrastructure to residents of Sherkin Island and Cape Clear Island through the National Broadband Plan,’ said Peter Hendrick, ceo of NBI.

‘These communities will have access to the same quality, speeds and reliability that our network offers to anyone living on the mainland.

‘With over 70 different internet providers offering broadband services on the NBI network, residents on the islands can visit nbi.ie/buy to place an order with the broadband provider of their choice, or they can call our contact centre on 0818 624 624 to register for Eircode-specific updates on when the network will go live.’

NBI infrastructure is already available on both Heir and Long Island, with Bere and Dursey expected to follow before the summer.

In response Schull-based broadband company DigitalForge said they were happy to note that they had brought broadband to Sherkin and Cape Clear over two decades ago.

‘Fair play, lads, we only beat ye to it by 20 or so years,’ they posted online.