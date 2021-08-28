Sheep’s Head Way re-route celebration

A gathering took place in Durrus last week to mark two significant events connected to the Sheep’s Head Way. In attendance were members of the Sheep’s Head Way Committee, the Muintir Bháire Men’s Group, Community Employment Scheme personnel and members of the local community. The first item on the programme was the official opening of the new route for the Sheep’s Head Way in Durrus East.

The re-route enables much of the walking trail through the townland of Ballycommane to be diverted off the public road and was facilitated by the willing cooperation of the landowners through whose property the new route will now pass: Jerry O’Neill and Sam and Hilda Attridge. Thanks was extended to all involved for their positive outlook in planning and developing the new route including Rural Recreation Officer, Patricia Bevan and everyone who provided labour or materials including Pat O’Driscoll, Sam Attridge, Henry Shannon and Brendan Daly.

The second aim of the function was to mark the retirement of Patricia Bevan as Rural Recreation Officer. Fulsome tributes were paid to Patricia for her eight years of outstanding service in charge of the local walking trails. Described as a pleasure to work with, many improvements and developments have been achieved during her time. She put a huge effort into producing the new map-boards, which have been described as the ‘best in Ireland’. To mark her retirement, she was presented with a ceramic plaque depicting the symbol of the Sheep’s Head Way – two rams with interlocking horns. It was especially made by award-winning sculptor and artist, Clodagh Redden, who now lives and works near Durrus. Following the formalities, all present enjoyed an elaborate array of refreshments laid on by Michael O’Mahony and his outstanding band of helpers in the Muintir Bháire Men’s Group.

Tributes have also been paid to Kate Arbon for her service over the past four years. Among other endeavours, she has put much work into developing the new website for the Sheep’s Head Way, which has drawn many positive comments.