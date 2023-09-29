Sheep’s Head hikers raised €11,000 for aid agency Christian Aid

MORE than 200 walkers took part in a charity hike on Sheep’s Head which raised more than €11,000 for Christian Aid.

The charity’s 15th annual Sheep’s Head Hike helped bring funding past €100,000 since the hike began in 2009. The walk began from Kilcrohane Community Hall on Saturday, with two walking options: a 10.5km route for experienced walkers and a 6.5km walk suitable for families.

‘The walkers might have come down from the hills but here at Christian Aid Ireland, we’re all still on a high,’ said Christian Aid’s Bandon-based church and community Officer, Andrew Coleman, who helped organise the event.

‘The weather was glorious for the hike, the views were amazing and we’ve already broken our record for the amount raised, even as donations continue to come in.’

He thanked everyone who helped to make the event such a success, in particular the organisers Margaret Skuce, David Hayward, and Caroline Coleman, as well as the guides, leaders, bus drivers, and caterers.

‘Special mention goes to Kilcrohane Community Hall Committee, The Sheep’s Head Way Committee, The Red Cross, Local Link Transport, Ulla Zepperit and her team who provided the catering, and the parishioners of Kilmocomogue Union of Church of Ireland parishes who assisted on the day,’ he said. Planning is already underway for next year’s event, on Saturday September 7th.