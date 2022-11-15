Sheep organics and Cotter Crate open day

COTTER AGRITECH are hosting an open day on an organic sheep farm in Co. Limerick on Saturday, November 19th from 11am-1pm.

Attendees will get a demo of how the Cotter Crate sheep handler works and learn about the labour and profitability benefits from regular weighing, EID recording and good drafting facilities.

A dagging, tagging, drenching and vaccinating demo will also take place, while an organic farmer will be on hand to speak about their experience since going organic.

A organic specialist from Teagasc will provide technical information and more on the organic scheme, and a representative from Organic Trust will be present to speak on the inspection process and what's involved.

Why should you attend?

Healthier sheep = more profit

Learn exactly how improving your flock health through regular weighing and EID impacts your farm's productivity.

Hear from experience

Ask questions of a sheep farmer that owns a sheep handling, weighing and EID system and hear how it makes life easier.

Like-minded farmers

Exchange ideas with other farmers who are looking to upgrade their sheep handling facilities, farm and lifestyle.

Learn more about:

Cotter Crate - how does it work

Sheep Handling, Weighing & EID System

The best way to make life easy on a sheep farm is to provide excellent handling facilities to take the effort out of sheep work and reduce handling, saving you time and money. This is sheep handling as it should be, giving you the time to enjoy farming while improving your profitability and productivity. Providing the best usability, accessibility, and serviceability, all in one system.

SmartWorm - how does it work

Enables Targeted Selective Treatment (TST) of wormers

Drench resistance is common in the majority of sheep flocks in Ireland and the UK. Reducing the use of these drugs to as much as necessary but as little as possible is key to protect against the development of further resistance. SmartWorm provides the most usable technology available to target treatment to the animals that need it in real time. Integrated app reducing drench use by 40-50% without compromising on animal performance and welfare.

To register, go to https://www.cotteragritech.com/colimerickdemo or text Nick on 086 330 1490.