Credit Union housing body fund delivers 15 social homes in Skibb

ACCESS Credit Union and iCare Housing has funded 15 homes for families in Skibbereen through a CU Approved Housing Body (AHB) fund.

The scheme at Chapel Court at Gortnaclohy was delivered in partnership with Cork County Council.

Tony Hughes, CEO of Access Credit Union, explained: “The partnership means that savings held by credit union members in West Cork are now financing secure, high-quality homes for families in their own community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-bed units have an A2 energy rating with air-to-water heat pumps and are occupied by households from Cork County Council’s social housing list.

In February, the fund drew down a loan of €3.6m to iCare Housing to re-finance the homes on a long-term basis. The scheme is provided under the Government’s Social Housing Capital Expenditure Programme.

Access Credit Union serves members in Skibbereen, Bandon and Schull, but it is joined in the fund by other Cork credit unions, including Ballincollig Credit Union, Elevate Credit Union and First South Credit Union, as well as more than 30 other credit unions right across the country.

Access Credit Union believes that Chapel Court shows the regional reach of that work, bringing credit union finance to housing needs in rural and coastal communities as well as major urban centres.

Adrienne Harrington, chairperson of Access Credit Union, said: “We are proud to support this development in partnership with iCare Housing, helping to provide much-needed homes for local people and families, while using our accumulated savings to help achieve this. Our funding will contribute to the long-term wellbeing and sustainability of our community.”