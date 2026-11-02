They went together: family take solace at funeral of fire couple

RELATIVES of a couple in their 70s who died in a house fire near Crossbarry last week have taken comfort in the fact that that they “went together,” their joint funeral mass heard on Monday.

Willie and Geraldine (Tina) Hawkes died when a fire broke out at their dormer bungalow at Raheen, Crossbarry at 7.30am last Tuesday (October 20).

Willie managed to get out of the house and called the emergency services. He rushed back inside in a bid to save his wife.

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Fr Finbarr Crowley told mourners in St Patrick’s Church in Knockavilla that Willie and Geraldine were very united in life.

“I think we have all been saying that we are happy for them both that they went together. That is the glimpse of hope in all of this that they both went together. You would seldom see one without the other.”

Fr Crowley said that a darkness came over the area when words filtered through of their deaths. He stated that we naturally go in search for an explanation when tragedies beyond our understanding occur.

He recalled the response of the late Archbishop Cathal Daly of Armagh to the Indian Ocean tsunami which occurred in 2004.

“[Archbishop Daly said] the world supported those who had died and those who were left behind. Today that is our invitation. That in our darkness we seek light.”

He prayed that the loved ones of the deceased would “find light”, praising all those in the community who had come to the support and assistance of the Hawkes and O’Sullivan family over the last few days.

A female relative, Maryanne Hawkes, read a poem which was composed in their memory. She spoke of their respective talents and the joy which they both brought to the lives of others.

Willie was a recently-retired milk recorder with Munster Bovine where he was remembered for his many dedicated years of service and his friendliness to all he met.

Geraldine was a retired midwife who helped deliver hundreds of babies during her time at the Bon Secours Maternity Hospital in Cork. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter and taught classes locally.

Members of the quilting group at which Geraldine served as a mentor provided a guard of honour while locals walked behind the hearses as they were driven the short distance to the nearby graveyard.

Relatives wrote on Rip.ie last week that they appreciated “all of the kindness, care and efforts” of the local community and the emergency services.

Units of the Cork City Fire Service, firefighters from Bandon, gardaí and the emergency services attended at the scene of the devastating fire. However, the fire had taken hold and there was no possibility of saving the couple. The bodies of the couple were subsequently located in the property.

The remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital for post-mortem examinations. An inquest will be held in due course. The fire is being treated as a tragic accident.

Geraldine is survived by her sister Lesley Rowan, her niece, nephews, grandnephew, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Barry Sullivan.

Willie is survived by his brothers Michael (Tony) and Peter, nephew, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, his extended family and friends.