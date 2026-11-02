€300 fine for lack of insurance

A DRIVER who had no insurance was fined €300 at Bandon District Court.

On December 2 last, gardaí found that Catherine Walker (54), of Kilreen Downey Avenue, Ballyphehane, was driving her car without insurance.

She was stopped that day on Dunmanway Road, Bandon. Gardaí said she admitted not having insurance at the scene.

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Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had struggled to pay the insurance and put a mileage tracker in her car on January 8.

He added she had since produced her up-to-date documents including her driving licence, tax and insurance certificates to gardaí.

“It was a genuine mistake,” he said, adding that her car was now fully insured and taxed, with the insurance fully paid, not in instalments and his client had also paid a fixed charge penalty notice.

Judge John King issued a €300 fine with two months to pay.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.