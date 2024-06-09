Seriously ill crew member evacuated from vessel by Irish Coast Guard

A 'SERIOUSLY ill' crew member was evacuated from a vessel off the south west coast by the Irish Coast Guard earlier today.

The crew member was landed safely at Kerry University Hospital for medical attention.

At 9am the Irish Coast Guard conducted a long-range medical evacuation from a merchant vessel approximately 160 nautical miles off the south west coast.

The evacuation was conducted by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter with support from the UK Coastguard RESCUE99 aircraft.

The merchant vessel had contacted the Irish Coast Guard on Friday to report a seriously ill crew member.

Following a link call coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre between the vessel and MEDICO Cork, it was determined that a medical evacuation was required at the earliest opportunity.

After proceeding to within range of the coast the vessel rendezvoused with Rescue 115 helicopter approximately 160 nautical miles from the SW coast. The UK Coastguard aircraft RESCUE99 provided top cover support for the helicopter operating at long range.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed that the crew member was landed safely at Kerry University Hospital for medical attention and the vessel resumed passage.

This is the second long-range medical evacuation coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard in recent days. On Friday, the Waterford Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter - using Cork Airport to extend range – successfully completed a medical evacuation of an ill crew member from another merchant vessel.

The operation was coordinated with and supported by the UK and Danish authorities following an alert from the vessel.