Second medevac from Cape for Baltimore RNLI

Baltimore RNLI was called out on Tuesday evening to provide a medical evacuation for a man on Cape Clear Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 5.29pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard.

The response time was faster than ever because the crew were already gathered for an exercise at the station house when the request came in.

The crew arrived at Cape’s North Harbour at 5.49pm. And, after assessing the casualty, the man was transferred by lifeboat to Baltimore, where he was placed in the care of the National Ambulance Service.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Pat Collins, mechanic Jerry Smith, and crew members Eoin Ryan, Paul Synott, Emma Lupton, Emma Geary and Kieran Collins.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI’s press officer said this was the second medevac from the island within the past week.