Sean and Noreen McSweeney light the way

Year after year people from around West Cork visit Sean and Noreen McSweeney’s magical lighting display near Drimoleague and last year, as always, they did not disappoint and the season saw bigger crowds than ever. This was partly due to the fact that Sean and Noreen’s home was entered into Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home Competition 2021 and Energia had the difficult job of choosing six finalists from all their nationwide entries.

Sean and Noreen’s home was one of the six finalists chosen and then it was over to the general public to vote for the winner.

Neil Prendeville of Cork’s Red FM heard about Energia Ireland’s competition and contacted Noreen over the airways prior to the closing of the public vote. Sean and Noreen would like to thank Neil for listening to their story and for informing the wider Cork community of the history behind their magical lighting display. Sean and Noreen would also like to thank everyone who took the time out of their day to cast their vote which ultimately led to the crowning of Sean and Noreen’s home as Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home Champion 2021. They are extremely grateful to Energia for hosting the competition and for their very generous donation of €6,000 to a charity of Sean and Noreen’s choice which was the Bantry Hospice Project.

All other donations collected from the light display at Sean and Noreen’s

were dissipated between four local charities: Marymount Hospice, Bantry Hospice Project, Cork Cancer Research and Dr Jason’s emergency services. In total, including the €6,000 donation from Energia Ireland, a massive €35,744 was raised from Sean and Noreen’s display in 2021.

Bantry Hospice Project expressed thanks to Sean and Noreen for their kind donation and ongoing support.

With Christmas 2022 on the way, the McSweeney family is looking for