Seamus is new chief at Drinagh Co-op

A MAN who has worked with Drinagh Co-Op for over 30 years has been appointed its new chief executive.

Seamus Daly is currently head of the dairy department and assistant chief executive, and will assume the position of chief executive next January.

Chairman of Drinagh Co-Op, TJ Sullivan, said that Drinagh Co-Op would benefit greatly from Seamus’ vast experience and expertise.

The current chief executive, Joe O’Sullivan, will retire at the end of this year after a career spanning three decades. He said: ‘I am delighted with Seamus’ appointment. Under his leadership, Drinagh Co-Op can look forward to continued success in 2021 and the years ahead.’

Seamus joined Drinagh Co-Op in 1989 as an agricultural advisor. He was appointed mill manager in 1996 and appointed dairy manager in 2000. He has been assistant chief executive since 2007.