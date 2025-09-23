Scilly campaigners call time on brave bid to buy local pub

A KINSALE group who launched a campaign to try and save their local pub have had to wind down the fundraiser and reluctantly admit defeat.

The bid to make the now-closed Harbour Bar in Scilly Ireland’s first community run pub was launched earlier this year but the level of donations sadly fell short.

The pub, located along the Scilly Walk, has more than 150 years of history and has served as a public house and residence since the mid 1800s.

The three-storey property was put up for sale following the owner’s death with a guide price of €1.5m.

Locals set up the Not So Scilly committee in the hope they could raise the funds to buy the venue and run it as a community syndicate.

But last week they announced the fund has been wound down, thanking those who supported the project and asking that they put their energy towards other community projects and causes in the town.

Lynn Harding and Gráinne O’Keeffe, along with fellow committee members Greg Deane and Joan Sreenan, came up with the idea in May to fundraise to buy iconic the bottle-only bar.

The GoFundMe page raised over €5,000. They were overwhelmed with the initial response from other people in town and they hoped to buy the bar which would then be held in trust for the people of Kinsale.

However, Lynn told The Southern Star that despite their best efforts they unfortunately haven’t been able to raise the funds needed to make a realistic offer to purchase the building.

‘We want to thank everyone who supported this project and we would love for those who did to instead put their energy towards other projects like protesting against the mussel farm in Kinsale as well as issues related to local culture, history and heritage.’

She added that all donations made via their GoFundMe page are in the process of being refunded and will be back in donors’ bank accounts within three to seven working days.

‘The whole team would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who donated, shared the fundraising link, came down to Scilly for media interviews and photos and remembered Tim and what we were trying to

save.’

Lynn added that while this project hasn’t taken shape she is encouraging people≠ living in the town to get involved locally in the things they are passionate about.

‘There’s so much to be done and it all depends on our community coming together to work towards a common good.’

The Not So Scilly Committee are hoping that whoever ultimately buys the Harbour Bar will respect and appreciate how loved it is and keep it spirits alive.

The small bar, which has been open since the 1970s closed down last year and its charm was what made it so special to the people of Scilly and Kinsale.