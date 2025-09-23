Out and About in West Cork

A young admirer of the 100 years of Lisavaird's history. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ryan Lane making some moves at Lisavaird Co-op's centenary celebration. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Liz Whooley, Siobhan O'Mahony and Bernie Ryan enjoying the brass bands in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Brian Harte from Glandore who plays trombone with St. Fachtna's Silver Band, with his daughter Molly-Mae. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Beatrice O'Callaghan-Platt and Abi O'Callaghan-Platt, Courtmacsherry, at the Clonakilty Apple Fest. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Susan O'Flaherty, Ballinglanna and Naoimi Fein, Clonakilty, at the town's Apple Fest. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Donie Hurley, Paraic Nyhan and Fachtna Collins at a Farmyard Design day at Reenascreena. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tadhg Murray, Caheragh with Ciara O'Sullivan, Drimoleague, manning the situation at the recent tractor, car and truck run. (Photo: David Patterson)
It was a special day for the boys and girls starting their new chapter by starting junior infants in Clogagh National School. Back: Tadhg McCarthy, Emily Patterson, Cathal Coomey, Rachel O’Flynn and Liam Murray. Front: Donnacha Ryan, Brigid Ryan and Arthur Maerton.
The junior infants from Scoil Mhuire National School in Schull enjoying their first day of school. From left: Michaela O’Toole, Teddy Cleary, Chloe O’Leary, Yevhen Ivanov, Maeve Hamilton, Reid O’Callaghan, Kacey O’Donoghue, Adam Hassan, Ada McEntegart, Ieva Todorva and David Todorov.
The reunion organising committee of the class of 1975 from the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty. Seated: Bríd O'Donnell and Anita Ryan. Standing: Margaret Hart, Kay McGrath and Sephine Sheehy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty's Hannah Rafferty (left) with her mum Carol O'Boyle enjoying time out in the Parklet in Kent Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Deirdre Threadgold with her dog Pumpkin, having a chat with Clonakilty buskers Adrian Boyle and Amy Moriarty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bantry Macra na Feirme held a very successful AGM recently in the Ouvane Falls and elected the following officers: Sara Collins (chairperson), Diarmuid Bilous (secretary), Aoife Hurley (treasurer) and Clodagh Lynch (PRO). Bantry Macra na Feirme’s next meeting will take place on Friday September 19th at the Ouvane Falls at 8pm and new members are welcome.
The society is particularly grateful to the Bantry Credit Union for all their help with the display and looks forward to answering any questions which may arise.
The West Cork Jesters expressed thanks to Bantry Bay RFC for their generosity in, not only presenting the Jesters with wonderful reversible jerseys as an acknowledgement of their participation in the Imart Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup, but also to Geraldine Hicks for her kind words in welcoming the Jesters back to Ballycommane. Back: Orlaith Cronin, Noreen Cupps, Sean Downey, Mairead Cronin, Fiona Riney, Linda McCarthy, Emily Cotter, Geraldine Hicks and Hannah Hourihane. Front: Jessie Nicholson, Ellen O’Donoghue, Claire Downey, Sean Healy, Stiofán Cronin and Martin Dullea.
Mary Williamson (Durrus), Kelsey May O’Sullivan (Allihies), and Peadar Williamson (Durrus) taking part in the pony and donkey race. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Cara O’Sullivan was the best dressed lady at the Allihies Races which were held recently in Allihies. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Teddy Black enjoying the festivities in Allihies. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Martha Kwoka and her daughter Hannah O'Mahony from Clonakilty enjoying a trip into town. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Congratulations to Sinead O’Sullivan and Declan Barry who recently got married. They are wished every happiness in their lives together. Photo courtesy of Siobhan O'Sullivan.
The Valley Rovers boys who defeated Bishopstown by 1-11 to 1-8 on September 13th at Ballinhassig in the U14 P2 hurling championship final.
The Valley Rovers girls who defeated Banteer by 3-8 to 3-3 in the U14B ladies football county final on September 13th at Macroom.
The winners of the club question time at Dunmanway Macra were Jerry Lucey, Ellen Lucey, Ciara O’Regan, Caolan Murphy and Leona McCarthy.
Margaret O’Dwyer of Tar Isteach presenting the prize for the nearest-the-pin to Shane Galvin at the St Mary’s Senior School’s golf classic.
The Dunmanway Boxing Club marked the start of its new season with generous sponsorship from Andrew Healy of Healy’s SuperValu Dunmanway. From left: Tracy Collins, Liam McCarthy, Andrew Healy, Louise O'Leary, and Sean Sheehan during the cheque presentation.
Shane Galvin and John Galvin at the prize giving held for St Mary’s Senior School’s golf classic. Shane and John, together with Sean Murphy, won first place in the GUI section.
Entertainer Charlie McGettigan (centre) with the Songs and Stories by the Sea event organisers Paul Finn, Marian O'Brien, Ann-Marie O'Brien and Angela Veldman-O'Donovan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mary and Jim Scannell, Courtmacsherry at the Songs and Stories by the Sea event in the Courtmacsherry Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Family, friends and work colleagues of the late Fiona Lynch O'Connor from Newcestown presenting a cheque for €22,265 to the GB ward of CUH, the proceeds of their Cork City Marathon fundraiser. The donation was made in loving memory of Fiona who was cared for so well by the incredible team on the ward. From left: Aidan and Eileen O’Rourke, Deputy Lord Mayer Terry Coleman, John O’Connor, Amy O’Connor, Marian O’Neill, Denis Sheehan, Ann Walsh (Aoife O’Mahony and John Crowley DoTERRA) and staff of CUH.
Sr Celine De Jesu (O’Keeffe), Cahemore, Rosscarbery celebrating her 99th birthday with Anne Walsh, Kathleen Travers and Una McGrath at Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Cork.
Kate Crowley captured a photo last Saturday of the Crowley Clan Gathering in Baltimore, with Ballinadee man Larry Crowley (the Crowley Clan chieftan for 2025) walking behind the piper, just after the Spanish Crowleys has disembarked from the historic sail boat, the Saoirse.
Cllr Caroline Cronin and Schull station officer Paul O’Brien (right) with Fire Chief John Corcoran of the New York Fire Department during his visit to Schull in support of the cycle held for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie Cancer Charity.
Ray Good, Angela Ryan and Julia Mary Slyne hanging out with Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the recently held community summer BBQ at Gaggin Hall.
Bandon GAA All-Stars Kitty Mullally, Darragh Walsh and Scott Walsh with the club's All-Stars co-ordinator Liz Gleeson at the recent Munster GAA all-inclusive blitz held at Mallow GAA grounds.
The Ilen Rovers intermediate footballers who had a very good win over St Vincent's in round three of the county championship last Saturday. Back: Kevin O'Driscoll, Dan MacEoin, Emmet Hourihane, John Davis, Barry Collins, Dermot Hegarty, Johnny Walsh, Micheál Sheehy, Jack Collins, Daniel Coakley, Sean Connolly, Simon O'Shea, Shane Carey, Aaron O'Sullivan, Peader O'Driscoll, Peter O'Driscoll, Edwin Collins and Damien O'Sullivan. Front: Adrian O'Driscoll, Conor Harrington, Kevin Minehane, Andrew Collins, Paddy O'Driscoll, Joseph Hickey, Aidan Fahy, Denis O'Driscoll, Ciaran O'Dwyer, Kyle O'Sullivan, Oisin Coakley, Alan Holland, Sean Minehane and Timmy McCarthy.
Rath National School expressed thanks to Mark Lee of Skibbereen Garden Centre who sent his trusty helpers to school, his daughter Sophia and son Noah, with lots of vegetable seeds in preparation for the next round of planting at Rath NS.
On Sunday September 14th, six teams went head-to-head for a football charity tournament at O'Donovan Rossa GAA. The fee donated by the players, the sponsors and benefactors contributed to raising €1,200 for Medical Aid for Palestinians. The event was organised by Nolwen Milot and thanks was expressed to the following sponsors Fields of Skibbereen, Wild Ways at Dillon’s Corner, Ar-n-Ait, Woodcock Smokery, Walsh’s Butcher, Quality Bathrooms Cork, Skibbereen Polytunnels, Wild White Hare and O’Donovan Rossa GAA.
Ros Healy (left) with Michael and Helen McCarthy and their dog Bonny, all from Leap, met up in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Castlehaven LGFA Mothers & Others hosted a blitz on Saturday on the Black Field Pitch to raise money for Féile O’Sullivan and the LGFA club. Fancy dress had to be worn for the event that was ‘back to 1980 and there were some fantastic and outlandish costumes on display. The event attracted eight teams; Rosscarbery, Kilmacabea, Tadgh Mac Carthaigh, Kilbrittain, Iban Ladies, Gabriel ladies and the hosts, all photographed above. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
The West Cork Ukranian Choir. Photo courtesy of the Mizen Head Visitor Centre.
Local children Saorlaith Murphy, Sadhbh Scannell, Béibhinn O’Mahony, Brona O’Mahony and Evie McCarthy at the remembrance ceremony in the 911 Garden of Remembrance at Ringfinnan, Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
Irish and US firefighters with county mayor Mary Linehan Foley, US ambassador Edward S Walsh and retired FDNY firefighter Danny Manning at the remembrance ceremony in the 911 Garden of Remembrance at Ringfinnan, Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)