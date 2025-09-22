Witness appeal - fatal road traffic collision between Leap and Drinagh

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred this morning on the road between Leap and Drinagh in the Corran Middle area.

The driver, a male in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

'Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.'

Investigations are ongoing.