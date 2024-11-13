Schull’s Fionn to host TV show on climate action

BALLYDEHOB scientist and inventor Fionn Ferreira is hosting a new TV show on climate action that launches on November 14th.

The 23-year-old will present ‘What’s Next’ which mixes greentech and eco-adventures to come up with genuine solutions for a sustainable future.

‘When it comes to sustainability, there’s no shortage of information out there, but let’s face it – there’s a shortage of fun, accessible shows on climate action, especially for younger audiences. That’s where What’s Next comes in! Few shows mix , and our show is here to change that,’ said Fionn. As eco taskmaster, Fionn sends actor Demi Isaac Oviawe of Young Offenders fame, actor Adam Beales, and TikToker MC Fitzpatrick out to uncover what’s next for the green future.

‘We need shows that don’t just tell you what’s wrong with the planet but get you excited about what’s possible—and that’s exactly what What’s Next is all about!’ said Fionn.

At the age of 16, Fionn built several inventions using Lego, bits of wood, and microcontrollers to test for and collect microplastics after realising that there were no existing methods for microplastic removal. He developed a magnet-based method to remove microplastics from water with high extraction rates while environmentally safe and cost-effective.

His invention earned him recognition as the Global Grand Prize Winner of the Google Science Fair 2019 and garnered the attention of top scientists and industry leaders. He founded his corporation, Fionn & LLC and his foundation, the Green Journey Coalition, in 2020 to continue research and development on his device.

In the past he has attracted the attention of technology investors and Hollywood superstars Robert Downey Jnr and Ashton Kutcher, the latter tweeting about Fionn’s advances with microplastics.

Based in the Netherlands, Fionn’s focus is now on scaling his microplastic technology.

‘What’s Next’ will air from November 14th on RTÉ 2 at 5:30pm.