Schull youths are finalists in film awards

YOUNG filmmakers who attend ’The Loft’ in Schull, have made it to the final of a prestigious competition.

They are in the running to take the top title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year after their animation We are Human impressed judges at the regional round.

The work looks at an eclectic group of people from all kinds of places are wrecked on an Island and must learn a vital lesson.

The group, ranging in age from 11 to 14, wanted to make a message that would ‘hopefully make people see that we are all in the same world together and while we fight we miss what’s important.’

Team leader Sally Smart said: ‘It was a fantastic undertaking because we created everything on very big sets so they could social distance. So we had a lot of fun and spent two days solid, set building, scenery painting and working out how to create it all. The characters are fantastic, I was blown away at the people they created, how personal to each person they were in a way, they even made up their back stories, gave them names and voices.’

She added: ‘As a project to bring people together it was fantastic fun and helped a fair few of them through a difficult time. As an animation we were so happy, and it’s been shown in their school. As young filmmakers it really showed them what’s possible. I am very proud of their achievement; I was really so excited about the subject and the scope for creativity. It’s wonderful when their voices get heard because this group of young adults are the future, and they have incredibly valuable things to say.’