Schull sculpture in memory of local artist

A NEW sculpture was gifted to the Schull Community Hospital in December, in memory of local artist Susan O'Toole, who passed away last summer.

The location was chosen as the hospital was where the popular artist received care last July, and the cost of the installation was covered by friends in America.

The sculpture, made by Susan herself, is a head carved from Kilkenny blue limestone mounted on local sandstone rock.

Sarah Webb, a close friend of Susan, spoke at the installation of her warmth and the great care given to her by staff at the hospital:

'Susan was well known for her art, poetry, QiGong teaching, healing work.. the list goes on.. and above all for her incredible energy, warmth, and humour.

'For such a public figure she was intensely private and kept her own illness a secret to the end, so that it came as a great shock to everyone when she died on July 10th.

'Susan spent her last seven days here in Schull Community Hospital. She could not have been better cared for by Roisin’s wonderful team of palliative care nurses Colette, Mary, and May, as well as all the supporting staff.

'There is a plan to hold a celebration of her life next year, once all the practicalities of sorting her house are completed. It was there that I found this beautiful head that she had carved from Kilkenny blue limestone - you can see fossils embedded in it - and I knew it had to come here, to this garden, outside her last room.

'My Ahakista neighbour Fidelma gave the sandstone rock for the base and Peter Mabey and Diarmuid Callaghan affixed the head and bedded it all securely in place. The plaque was inscribed by W J Murphy & Sons of Bantry.'